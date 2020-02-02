Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga reacts to Shakira & Jennifer Lopez super bowl halftime show and we know why Gerard Pique didn't watch it.

Plus, Billie Eilish opens up about creating music when she was 11 years old.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing’ at halftime show

MIAMI (AP) — Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •E! Onlinecbs4.comAceShowbizFOXNews.com


Lady Gaga praises JLo, Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show after declaring she 'better hear no lip-syncing'

Lady Gaga praised Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performances after tweeting she...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show [Video]Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has led the tributes to his partner's stunning Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, as the stars reacted on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.