Celebrating Black History Month: Queena Bergen On Poetry And Inspiring The Younger Generation

This February, CBSN New York celebrates Black History Month.

We're highlighting stories of African-American history and accomplishments past and present.

As part of our commitment, we invited several artists to tell the the stories of black trailblazers in spoken word.

It's a form rhythmic poetry written to be performed.

Queena Bergen stopped by CBSN New York to discuss her life as a poet.