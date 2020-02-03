CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 13:52s - Published CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting The California Highway Patrol provides an update on a fatal shooting that took place on a Greyhound bus bound for San Francisco.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this DebsterSoCal 🙃 Deb Johnson RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE: CHP provides update on deadly shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec https://t.co/yiXztIWPSp 6 hours ago ABC7 Eyewitness News WATCH #LIVE: CHP provides update on deadly shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec https://t.co/yiXztIWPSp 6 hours ago