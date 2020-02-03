Global  

CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting

CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting

CHP provides update on Greyhound bus shooting

The California Highway Patrol provides an update on a fatal shooting that took place on a Greyhound bus bound for San Francisco.
California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...
Seattle Times - Published


