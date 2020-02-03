Global  

Coronavirus: Patients arrive at new hospital

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s
0
Hospital for coronavirus patients opens in China

China sent medical workers and equipment to a newly built hospital, infused cash into financial...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersReuters IndiaSBS


China built a massive hospital in 10 days to combat coronavirus. And it's not enough.

China built a massive hospital in 10 days to combat coronavirus. And it's not enough.A new medical facility in the city of Wuhan opened its doors to patients Monday after just 10 days of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



chappie2010

LoveChappie Coronavirus outbreak: Patients arrive at China's new hospital as death toll reaches 362 https://t.co/Lp0zzyjKCj 8 minutes ago

NEWSFLASH911

NewsFlash911 New post (Coronavirus outbreak: Patients arrive at China's new hospital as death toll reaches 362 | World News) has… https://t.co/MZiW1wGVf2 45 minutes ago

the300g

davidgood First patients arrive at Wuhan coronavirus hospital built in just 10 days https://t.co/9FTAFn7dFj via @Yahoo 1 hour ago

incememedim

İnce Memed RT @WomanVote: @nypost Please support China as they work to contain the #CoronavirusOutbreak & treat people that have become ill.🙏🏼. 👇🏼Pic… 1 hour ago

onepercenter13

onepercenter13 Coronavirus: First patients arrive at China's rapidly built hospital https://t.co/mPoATkEEiW 1 hour ago

ProtestMusica

@ProtestMusica RT @WomanVote: @johnrobertsFox Pictured: First patients arrive at #Wuhan's 1,000-bed #coronavirus hospital built from scratch in just TEN D… 1 hour ago

luckvilla

LuckVilla RT @WomanVote: @DeplorableShay Clearly you do not understand containment! 👉🏼 Pictured: First patients arrive at #Wuhan's 1,000-bed #coronav… 1 hour ago

WomanVote

Woman Voter @nypost Please support China as they work to contain the #CoronavirusOutbreak & treat people that have become ill.… https://t.co/eLtPDFfQhW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus [Video]Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus

This is the view inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons are being treated for coronavirus after flying into the country from China. Video and stills captured by Anthony May-Smith show..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:56Published

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus [Video]China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

