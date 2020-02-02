Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge recycles Alexander McQueen dress for BAFTAs

Global  

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge made an eco-friendly statement on the red carpet at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards by re-wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.
