Officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Remains- under investigation this- morning.- - one person is dead following a- shooting involving a- gulfport police officer early - saturday morning.

- gulfport police along with the- mississippi bureau of - investigations, biloxi crime- scene, and the harrson county - da's office responded to a scen- near oak avenue and 25th- street around 3 o'clock on- saturday morning.

- harrison county coroner brian - switzer, identified the - victim as 53-year-old leonard - parker jr. of covington,- georgia.- his body has been transported t- jackson, where- an autopsy will take place- today.

News 25 spoke to - gulfport- resident jeff williams, who - - - - described the early morning - scene in his neighborhood.- - "my wife woke me up at around 3 o'clock in- the morning, she said something- crazy was going on outside, so - jumped up, came - outside and, you know, looked - down the road, there's probably- a dozen or- more police cars and, you know,- other vehicles, so we knew- something major was - going on, and i noticed some- police tape was in my yard, - - - - blocking off the road down- there."

Gulfport police have not- released any