Jessica Needs Help Getting Evan Over His Heartbreak

Jessica (Constance Wu) is dealing with Evan's (Ian Chen) clinginess after his recent breakup, so she asks Honey (Chelsey Crisp) and Grandma Huang (Lucille Soong) for advice on how to get over a heartbreak.

But it turns out these three are all the heartbreakers, not the duds.

Watch 'Fresh Off the Boat' FRIDAY 8:30|7:30c on ABC.