Earth Fare closing

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Earth Fare closingEmployees learn that both Chattanooga locations of Earth Fare are closing.
Today earth fare employees at 2 locations in chattanooga learned they will soon be closing their doors.... the employees learned this morning the stores are closing.

I spoke to the manager this morning at the hixson location.

She said the store employees received very little information about the closing this morning.

We have a crew working on the story and will bring you more information coming up tonight at 6.

Recent related news from verified sources

Earth Fare closing all of its stores, including in the Triangle

Earth Fare, a health-and-wellness grocery store facing debt challenges, will close all of its stores,...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


North Carolina-based Earth Fare to close its stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Organic grocery chain Earth Fare says it is closing all of its stores,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times



