Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus Shooting On I-5

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling from Southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2/3/20)
Six people injured during Greyhound bus shooting on California highway

Six people travelling on a Greyhound bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco have been hospitalised...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSFGate


California Greyhound bus shooting leaves 6 injured, suspect in custody

Six people riding on a Greyhound bus travelling north from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot...
FOXNews.com - Published


Djust4us

Deejustus RT @48hours: A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus as it was heading from Los Angeles to the San… 8 minutes ago

tuidrs

Ruri Sapphire Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus Shooting On... https://t.co/Bmqg0qYJo0 via @YouTube 40 minutes ago

MouthWiredShut

Mouth-Wired-Shut UPDATED: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus I-5 Shooting https://t.co/dYO4qV8kFj 4 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: UPDATED: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus I-5 Sho… https://t.co/ypc4fF58pl 4 hours ago

fox11reno

Fox Reno Early this morning, a gunman killed one woman and injured 5 others on a packed Greyhound Bus heading from Los Angel… https://t.co/luSPBfWsND 6 hours ago

KRNV

KRNV NEW THIS MORNING Early this morning, a gunman killed one woman and injured 5 others on a packed Greyhound Bus headi… https://t.co/KxivxNj2kz 6 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: UPDATED: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus I-5 Sho… https://t.co/CYBNR7ytdR 6 hours ago

SFnewsnow

San Francisco News UPDATED: 51-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured In San Francisco-Bound Greyhound Bus I-5 Shooting… https://t.co/EQ75lGZYbH 6 hours ago


1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl [Video]Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl She had the honor of singing the National Anthem before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

