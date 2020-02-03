Global  

Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' The Colombian singer turned 43 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by taking to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

She said she couldn't have asked for a better day.

She took to Twitter shortly after the amazing performance.

Shakira thanked her fans and her "hardworking" production team.

Shakira, via Twitter Earlier in the evening, Shakira had kicked off the performance with her 2009 hit, 'She Wolf,' before showing off her guitar-playing skills during a rendition of 'Empire'.

Her signature belly dancing moves were showcased during, 'Whenever, Wherever'.

She later came back out during Jlo's set to play drums. The two then took center stage again for the finale to the 14-minute segment.
