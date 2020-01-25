Global  

Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance The singer has 11-year-old Emme with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

JLo brought Emme onto the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida during the halftime show where they teamed up for a rendition of 'Let's Get Loud.'

The youngster then took center stage for a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA.'

Marc Anthony could not have been happier to see her in the spotlight.

Marc Anthony, via Twitter JLo is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and the baseball star's daughters, Natasha and Ella, were equally proud of their "stepsister." Ella, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Natasha, to 'Entertainment Tonight'
Marc Anthony praises daughter Emme for Super Bowl performance: 'Daddy is so proud of you'

11-year-old performed on stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Independent - Published


JujegonJ

Juan J Gonzalez Marc Anthony ‘so proud’ of daughter Emme, 11, as she performs with mom Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/eQ7W4RMZYY 5 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Marc Anthony proud of daughter - Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his daughter after she performed with her mother Jen… https://t.co/mqNCxvhqGE 44 minutes ago

mariazeballos26

mariazeballos RT @USAHOLA: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my heart and I am forever yours.” https://t.co/GzISzmFk0Q https://t.co/VzWHPXGemh 55 minutes ago

ferdinand_dbull

Fernando Escobar @LovelyGigi33 @FIGHT_2_KAG @NFL @LovelyGigi33 it’s embarrassing as a Latino to see this trash. And Marc Anthony sho… https://t.co/bwHW8z8MSe 1 hour ago

snydenydn

SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) RT @NYDailyNews: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Marc Anthony wrote on IG of her #HalftimeShow performance. “You are my ❤ and I am forever… 2 hours ago

C5The

theC5 Marc Anthony is proud of , daughter for being in the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/HOIfsLVA02 https://t.co/a6SjQEZCsD 2 hours ago

famose247

Famose247.com Marc Anthony is proud of , daughter for being in the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/ZOpm6UCZNK https://t.co/R5ZRUEIsFd 2 hours ago

CelebCover

CelebCover Marc Anthony is proud of , daughter for being in the Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/snJCpsaqtb https://t.co/XxwjZpzvps 2 hours ago


Marc Anthony proud of daughter [Video]Marc Anthony proud of daughter

Marc Anthony is "so proud" of his 11-year-old daughter Emme after she performed with her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl half-time show.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:17Published

Review: 'The Last Ship' relaunch is a colossal hit! [Video]Review: "The Last Ship" relaunch is a colossal hit!

The Last Ship is set to sail Stings legacy alongside the great 18th century composers. During the Classical era, composers not only wrote music they created operatic productions as well. This marvelous..

Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished

