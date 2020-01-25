Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance

Marc Anthony Is 'So Proud' of His Daughter After Super Bowl Performance The singer has 11-year-old Emme with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

JLo brought Emme onto the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida during the halftime show where they teamed up for a rendition of 'Let's Get Loud.'

The youngster then took center stage for a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA.'

Marc Anthony could not have been happier to see her in the spotlight.

Marc Anthony, via Twitter JLo is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and the baseball star's daughters, Natasha and Ella, were equally proud of their "stepsister." Ella, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Natasha, to 'Entertainment Tonight'