Pasajero registró en video cómo fue el aterrizaje de emergencia de un avión en Madrid

El desembarco de los 130 pasajeros a bordo del avión de Air Canada, que ha estado más de cuatro sobrevolando el espa-cio aéreo cercano al aeropuerto madrileño de Barajas, ha comenzado después de que el aparato aterrizara con una rueda y parte del tren de aterrizaje dañados.
