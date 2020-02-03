Pasajero registró en video cómo fue el aterrizaje de emergencia de un avión en Madrid 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published Pasajero registró en video cómo fue el aterrizaje de emergencia de un avión en Madrid El desembarco de los 130 pasajeros a bordo del avión de Air Canada, que ha estado más de cuatro sobrevolando el espa-cio aéreo cercano al aeropuerto madrileño de Barajas, ha comenzado después de que el aparato aterrizara con una rueda y parte del tren de aterrizaje dañados. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this