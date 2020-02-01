Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees
Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and
Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football
Hall of Fame Inductees The five modern-day inductees will join coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, three contributors
and 10 senior inductees.
The 20-member centennial class will be the
largest in Pro Football Hall of Fame history.
1.
Steve Atwater: Free Safety
Denver Broncos, New York Jets 2.
Isaac Bruce: Wide Receiver
St.
Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers 3.
Steve Hutchinson: Left Guard
Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings 4.
Edgerrin James: Running Back
Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks 5.
Troy Polamalu: Safety
Pittsburgh Steelers