Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees The five modern-day inductees will join coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, three contributors and 10 senior inductees.

The 20-member centennial class will be the largest in Pro Football Hall of Fame history.

Steve Atwater: Free Safety Denver Broncos, New York Jets 2.

Isaac Bruce: Wide Receiver St.

Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers 3.

Steve Hutchinson: Left Guard Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings 4.

Edgerrin James: Running Back Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks 5.

Troy Polamalu: Safety Pittsburgh Steelers
Polamalu, James lead 5-person class into Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced five new members on Saturday to round out its Centennial...
Reuters - Published


Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro...
FOX Sports - Published



_NFLDay

NFL Day Polamalu, James lead five into Hall Class of '20 https://t.co/d6m9BXGpsE <-- Info here https://t.co/VEHDaaBAiI 26 minutes ago

MplsLocalBiZ

Mpls Local Business New post: 2020 Hall of Fame class includes Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce The 2020 Modern Era class of… https://t.co/OD0RaWANXq 4 hours ago

WillPalps

Will Palps RT @RapSheet: Here they are: Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu. Great class. 7 hours ago

BtpTechSearch

Bryan Priest RT @AdamSchefter: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: 🏈S Troy Polamalu 🏈RB Edgerrin James 🏈S Steve Atwater 🏈G Steve Hutchinson 🏈W… 7 hours ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 #TroyPolamalu, #EdgerrinJames heading to #NFL Hall of Fame | Details: https://t.co/zea1fucGQy https://t.co/3E8sa0MDO6 12 hours ago

sushmitakumar7

Lt.sushmitaZAHARA _Maj.JoeCalcitraiF1RogerMoCKBá RT @DailyMail: Steelers' Troy Polamalu, Broncos' Steve Atwater and Colts' Edgerrin James headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020… 15 hours ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Steelers' Troy Polamalu, Broncos' Steve Atwater and Colts' Edgerrin James headline Pro Football Hall of Fame's Clas… https://t.co/b6YdGihzeu 15 hours ago

ChicagoSports

Chicago Tribune Sports The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 has been rounded out with safeties Troy Polamalu and Steve Atwater, r… https://t.co/WhmmloNvzD 17 hours ago


Steve Atwater Elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Steve Atwater Elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Benjamin Allbright spoke with CBS4 about Atwater getting in the Hall over the weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published

Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election [Video]Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election

It's going to be a Pittsburgh-heavy Hall of Fame class in 2020, fans and teammates alike reacted to Troy Polamalu's Hall of Fame election, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published

