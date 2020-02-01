Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

The five modern-day inductees will join coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, three contributors and 10 senior inductees.

The 20-member centennial class will be the largest in Pro Football Hall of Fame history.

1.

Steve Atwater: Free Safety Denver Broncos, New York Jets 2.

Isaac Bruce: Wide Receiver St.

Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers 3.

Steve Hutchinson: Left Guard Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings 4.

Edgerrin James: Running Back Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks 5.

Troy Polamalu: Safety Pittsburgh Steelers