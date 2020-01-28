Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, "Next in Fashion"

Netflix's "Next in Fashion" is a high-stakes competition featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion.

Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France ("Queer Eye") and designer and global style icon Alexa Chung, the series begins with 18 designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

