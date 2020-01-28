Global  

Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, "Next in Fashion"

Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, 'Next in Fashion'

Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, "Next in Fashion"

Netflix's "Next in Fashion" is a high-stakes competition featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion.

Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France ("Queer Eye") and designer and global style icon Alexa Chung, the series begins with 18 designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
Recent related news from verified sources

Tan France and Alexa Chung on being queer in fashion and what sets their new Netflix show apart from Project Runway

How do you follow a show like Queer Eye? If you’re Tan France, it’s by recruiting a drunken Alexa...
PinkNews - Published

Netflix’s new original series commands viewers to click through to the next episode

Netflix’s new original series commands viewers to click through to the next episodeNetflix Netflix’s newest original series Next In Fashion isn’t taking chances when it comes to...
The Verge - Published


