Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game.

Though little was given away, Anthony Mackie’s Sam “Falcon” Wilson can be seen picking up Captain America’s shield.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a surreal sitcom-like setting were also shown.

Tom Hiddleston made a brief appearance in the teaser, showing his return as the fan-favorite villain.

‘WandaVision’ and ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ will be available for streaming later this year.

‘Loki’ will be released in coming years along with the upcoming series, ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘She-Hulk,’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Moon Knight.’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheShit_Shack

Jamareas Clark RT @MCU_Direct: Expect the unexpected with #WandaVision, according to actor @Paul_Bettany... https://t.co/SfiprjcvBc https://t.co/WU8xL3Iizz 2 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog RT @TheDisneyBlog: Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “WandaVi… 2 hours ago

bigheadjosh92

Joshua Cercado RT @ComicBook: Loki will seemingly go toe-to-toe with a classic Marvel comics group in his Disney+ series https://t.co/d4vNK1C9zz https://t… 5 hours ago

TheDisneyBlog

The Disney Blog Marvel Studios and Disney+ teases three upcoming Disney+ streaming series: “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Wa… https://t.co/7Fp8RMMwt3 6 hours ago

Trooper311

Trooper RT @daAlexHernandez: Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's Su… 7 hours ago

daAlexHernandez

Alex Hernandez 🤔 Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/gb1BbRF9FV 7 hours ago

techaeris

Techaeris Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot There's been a lot of talk surrounding Disney+ and at last night's… https://t.co/Wn4oNbKwYN 7 hours ago

giuseerma

⎊GiuseErma⎊ RT @ComicBook: Loki will seemingly go toe-to-toe with a classic Marvel comics group in his Disney+ series https://t.co/d4vNK1TKY9 https://t… 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Dropped First Footage of First Marvel Series During Super Bowl | THR News [Video]Disney+ Dropped First Footage of First Marvel Series During Super Bowl | THR News

The first footage from 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier,' 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' was on display Sunday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:33Published

Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable [Video]Digital Trends Live 2.3.20 | The Top Super Bowl Commercials + Galaxy Z Foldable

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering behind the scenes of FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV broadcast; The top tech commercials of the Super Bowl; Uber suspends..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.