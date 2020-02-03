Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl

Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included in the short teaser aired during the big game.

Though little was given away, Anthony Mackie’s Sam “Falcon” Wilson can be seen picking up Captain America’s shield.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a surreal sitcom-like setting were also shown.

Tom Hiddleston made a brief appearance in the teaser, showing his return as the fan-favorite villain.

‘WandaVision’ and ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ will be available for streaming later this year.

‘Loki’ will be released in coming years along with the upcoming series, ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘She-Hulk,’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Moon Knight.’