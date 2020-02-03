Justin Bieber Set to Release 'Intentions' Featuring Quavo | Billboard News 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:35s - Published Justin Bieber Set to Release 'Intentions' Featuring Quavo | Billboard News Another song from Justin Bieber's upcoming third studio album Changes has been confirmed.

Tweets about this Felipe RT @StatsOnBieber: Justin Bieber's new Music Video + Song, Intentions has already surpassed 6.4 Million views in just 12 hours after its re… 2 minutes ago 7 days for changes RT @effinfun: Justin Bieber's "Intentions" Video With Quavo Is a Beautiful Tribute to Strong Women - A week before the release of his Chang… 12 minutes ago Justin Bieber STATS Justin Bieber's new Music Video + Song, Intentions has already surpassed 6.4 Million views in just 12 hours after i… https://t.co/sJv7CFIH8U 16 minutes ago