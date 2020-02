Eagles Fans, Former Players React To Andy Reid Winning First Super Bowl Title THEY GOT IT.CONGRATS.THAT FELT REALLY GOOD.THANKS, DON.LETS GO LIVE TO"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS WITH FAN REACTIONTO THE ANDY REID WINNING THEBIG ONE, CHANTEE.REPORTER: NATASHA, HI GUYSI CAN TELL THAW FANS, STILLBLOCKED OFF MANY WERE ELATEDFOR FORMER EAGLES HEAD COACHANDY REID, AND, STRAIGHT TOFOOTAGE DOWN TO THE FIELD FROMMIAMI LAST NATE RIGHT AFTERTHAT SUPER BOWL WIN.KANSAS CITY CHIEFS UNSEEDEDSAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 31-20.ANDY REID ENTERED SUNDAY'SGAME WITH THE MOST WINS IN NFLHISTORY FOREHEAD SKETCHWITHOUT A SUPER BOWL WIN.IT IS OBVIOUSLY NOT THE CASEANY MORE BUT REID COACHED THEPHILADELPHIA EAGLES FROM 1999THROUGH 2012, AND MANY OF HISFORMER PLAYERS, CO-WORKERSJUST TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TOCONGRATULATION THE COACH.I SAT DOWN WITH ONE OF THEMHERE'S FORMER EAGLESLINEBACKER IKE REESE.WE ALL HAVE OUR SEPARATEREASONS WHY WE LOVE THE BIGFELLOW AS MUCH AS WE DO BUT ITPRETTY MUCH BOILS DOWN TO, YOUKNOW, HE IS A GENUINE MAN.WHEN YOU PLAY FOR HIM OR YOUWORK FOR HIM, HE WANTS THEBEST TO HAVE YOU, AND THE ONETHING THAT, YOU KNOW, ME ASHIS FORMER PLAYER, WE WEREWITH HIM WHEN HE FIRSTSTARTED.SO, YOU KNOW, WE FEEL LIKE ITIS A LITTLE BIT OF US, AND INWHATEVER HE DOES AS A COACHFROM THIS POINT OUT, YOU KNOWIN, HIS COACHING CAREER.SO IT IS REALLY A WAY FOR US,TO SHARE IN THE JOY AND THEHAPPINESS IN HIS LIFE, ANDWHEN YOU HAVE A GUY LIKE ANDREAD THAW KNOW AS A FAMILYMAN, AND HE GENUINELY CARESABOUT HIS PLAYERS, YOU WANTTHE BEST FOR HIM.REPORTER: COMING UP NEW AT5:00 HEAR FROM EAGLES FANS,FROM ACROSS THE CITY.LIVE FROM SOUTH PHILADELPHIA,