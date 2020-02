Students Forced To Stay Home As Francis Hopkinson Latest Philadelphia School Plagued With Asbestos WHICH DAY IS HEAVIEST WITH THEFULL FORECAST, BACK TO YOU.KATE, THANK YOU.ANOTHER PHILADELPHIASCHOOL CLOSE AS HID ASBESTOSFEARS.WHILE STUDENTS AT HOPKINSONELEMENTARY ARE LOSING TIME INTHE CLASSROOM TEACHERS UNIONIS FIGHTING FOR SCHOOLDISTRICT TO DRESS THESEONGOING CONCERNS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALYCIA REID IS A THE FRANCESHOB KINSON SCHOOL IN WITH THESTORY.REPORTER: IT WASES NOTUNTIL THEY GOT THEIR CHILDRENTO SCHOOL HERE THIS MORNINGSOME PARENTS REALIZED THATSCHOOL WILL BE CLOSE TODAY,AND TOMORROW, BECAUSE OF THOSEASBESTOS ISSUES, NOW,SCHEDULING DIFFERENCES ASIDE,THE DISTRICT IN ADDITION TOITS UNION DECIDED IT WAS, INEVERYONE'S BEST INTEREST TOCLOSE THE SCHOOL WHILE THEYTRY TO FIGURE OUT THISASBESTOS PROBLEM.NOW THEY ARE WORKING WITH ANENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT, TOTRY TO GET THE BUILDING BACKINTO SHAPE BEFORE STUDENTS ANDSTAFF RETURNED.ASBESTOS IS NOT JUST A CONCERNHERE, WITH YOU THE DISTRICTSAYS THERE IS ASBESTOS IN MORETHAN 200 SCHOOL BUILDINGS,PROBLEMS LIKE THIS, OCCURREDWHEN THERE IS A DISRUPTION OFTHE AGING BUILDING MATERIALS.NOW THE CEILING, TILES, ATHOPKINSON WERE REPLACED LASTSUMMER SPREADING ASBESTOSFINE'S CROSS THE BUILDING.NEW THERE CALLED COULD BE MOREDAMAGED ASBESTOS ABOVE ACEILING IN EVERY CLASSROOM.ONE PARENT WITH THE SPECIALNEED CHILD SAID SHE HAD TOTAKE HER SON TO THE HOSPITALLAST WEEK, BECAUSE OFBREATHING PROBLEMS.HE HAS HAD BREATHINGPROBLEMS WHEN HE COMES HOME.I MEAN AT HOME HE IS FINE.AFTER SCHOOL HE HAS TROUBLEBREATHE, AND IT IS NASTY ALLTHESE TOXIC THINGS IN THE AIR,FROM THE SCHOOL IS DISGUSTING.WE WANT PEOPLE TO NECESSITYWE ARE DOING EVERYTHING WE CANDO TO ADDRESS THE SITUATION.WHENEVER SOMETHING IS DISCOVERWE CONTAIN THOSE AREAS ANDKEEP THEM OFF LIMIT TO THESTUDENTS AND STAFF.REPORTER: SCHOOL DISTRICTSAYS REOPENING IS CONTINGENTON THE TESTS BEING PERFORMEDRIGHT NOW.IF NECESSARY, STUDENTS WILLHAVE TO GO TO ALTERNATELOCATIONS, UNTIL THIS ASBESTOSISSUE IS FIGURED OUT.REPORTING LIVE FROM FRANCES