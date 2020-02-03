Cheryl Hines Goes Over Season Ten Of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Hit HBO Comedy

In HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David plays a version of himself on the improvised series.

He faces a constant barrage of life's little annoyances, which in David's sometimes well-meaning but terminally fumbling hands don't tend to stay small for very long.

Series star Cheryl Hines joined BUILD.

