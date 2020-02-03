Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl
Even though Cardi knew the
song was gonna be performed,
she is still in disbelief Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi went on to discuss how
much influence Shakira had in
her N.Y.C.
Neighborhood growing up.
Cardi B, via Instagram She also called the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and
Jennifer Lopez's performance a "blessing." Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram