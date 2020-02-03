Cardi B Loves That Shakira Sang 'I Like It' at the Super Bowl

In an Instagram video, the 27-year-old expressed her excitement at hearing the tune played during the halftime show.

Even though Cardi knew the song was gonna be performed, she is still in disbelief Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi went on to discuss how much influence Shakira had in her N.Y.C.

Neighborhood growing up.

Cardi B, via Instagram She also called the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Jennifer Lopez's performance a "blessing." Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram