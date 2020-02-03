Global  

The Chiefs Win Super Bowl &Tamron Wins Bet With Shane Vereen

The Chiefs Win Super Bowl &Tamron Wins Bet With Shane Vereen

The Chiefs Win Super Bowl &Tamron Wins Bet With Shane Vereen

Former NFL player and Fox Sports analyst Shane Vereen recaps game highlight and settles his bet made with Tamron Hall on who’d win the super bowl.
