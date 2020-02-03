Most Shocking Moments From The 2020 BAFTA Awards 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:49s - Published Most Shocking Moments From The 2020 BAFTA Awards ET Canada has all of the most shocking and jaw-dropping moments from the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London, including the most talked about topic of the evening – the hashtag #BAFTASSoWhite – where Prince William and Joaquin Phoenix weighed in. 0

