Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At SoFi Stadium

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At SoFi Stadium

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At SoFi Stadium

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At SoFi Stadium

It’s not the jungle, it’s the new SoFi Stadium, and Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band to welcome music fans when it opens this summer, promoters announced Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArletaWojnarar

Arleta Wojnar RT @UltClassicRock: Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'You're Crazy' for First Time in Years: https://t.co/FBYJErCVDz 3 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Guns N’ Roses Will Be First Rock Band To Play L.A.’s New SoFi Stadium https://t.co/oIbOcGpnvz via @Deadline 1 hour ago

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @NBCLA: .@Gunsnroses will be the first rock band to play at the new @SoFiStadium after it opens this summer, pro… https://t.co/BJE7Fre3jB 3 hours ago

TuroThinksBlue

Mamba4Ever🏀💜💛 RT @NBCLA: .@Gunsnroses will be the first rock band to play at the new @SoFiStadium after it opens this summer, promoters announced Monday.… 3 hours ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles .@Gunsnroses will be the first rock band to play at the new @SoFiStadium after it opens this summer, promoters anno… https://t.co/yOrhFsMQrc 3 hours ago

musicandpost

JoAnn @ ESAudio:) RT @NBCLA: .@gunsnroses will be the first rock band to play at the new SoFi Stadium after it opens this summer, promoters announced. https:… 6 hours ago

deegonzy11

Derrick Gonzalez RT @ocregister: Guns N’ Roses will be first rock band to play new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood https://t.co/VosIhsvGru 7 hours ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles .@gunsnroses will be the first rock band to play at the new SoFi Stadium after it opens this summer, promoters anno… https://t.co/2ThDN0nleU 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guns N’ Roses Bringing Global Stadium Tour To Target Field This July [Video]Guns N’ Roses Bringing Global Stadium Tour To Target Field This July

The legendary 80s rock and roll band, Guns N’ Roses, have just announced a massive 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer, and the North American leg of the tour features a stop in Minneapolis, Kim..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.