Indiana State University kicks-off Black History Month with student performances and special guest

New for you at 5... "indiana state university"..

Marked the start "of black history month" today!

*students stomping* /////// "those in attendance" got to watch "a variety of student led performances".

"audience members" also got the chance to hear from i-s-u alumna "carolyn mosby".

She was "the keynote speaker" for the event.

"mosby" is the c-e-o "of the mid-states minority supplier development council".

She's also "the author" of the book "unflappable".

"her message" for students was focused "on legacies".

////// //// "they're certainly important in american history, as well as, black history.

The struggles and a lot of the accomplishments that have been made through the hundreds of years since the first students here at indiana state university is very important to understanding who we are today, as well as our future."

////// "i-s-u" has a number of events scheduled throughout the month.

And we've linked you to those "over at




