Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:18s - Published Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign has announced its leadership team in the state, hiring three Maryland natives and two others with previous experience in Maryland politics. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WJZ | CBS Baltimore Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has hired a five-person team to run operations in Maryland, months… https://t.co/Dgd7bRbwKN 7 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Mike Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team, Baltimore HQ Opens Saturday https://t.co/uCdd88HEXY https://t.co/BDhaTIQYqA 8 hours ago