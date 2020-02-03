Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team

Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team

Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign has announced its leadership team in the state, hiring three Maryland natives and two others with previous experience in Maryland politics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has hired a five-person team to run operations in Maryland, months… https://t.co/Dgd7bRbwKN 7 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Mike Bloomberg Campaign Puts Together Maryland Leadership Team, Baltimore HQ Opens Saturday https://t.co/uCdd88HEXY https://t.co/BDhaTIQYqA 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.