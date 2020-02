Andy Reid Asked About Considering Retirement After Winning First Super Bowl REPORTING LIVE FROM NORTHPHILADELPHIA, ALYCIA REID FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".ALYCIA, THANK YOU.NFL SEASON CAME TO AN ENDLAST NIGHT WITH SUPER BOWL 54.IT WAS A GREAT WIN.FORMER EAGLES COACH ANDY REID.SPORTS DIRECTOR DON BELLJOINS US NOW.GOOD TO SEE THAT.WHAT A GAME.WHAT A GAME WHAT ASURPRISE, HE DIDN'T SLEEP LASTNIGHT, I SHOULD SAY.HE PROBABLY WENT SLEEP TONIGHTEITHER.LETS TALK BIT.FOOTBALL COACHING ODYSSEY THATSTARTED IN 1982.BYU, SAN FRANCISCO STATE,NORTHERN ARIZONA, UTEP ANDMISSOURI AND THEN TO THE PROS,GREEN BAY, PHILADELPHIA ANDTHEN KANSAS CITY.ANDY REID STARTED AS AGRADUATE ASSISTANT.NOW HE IS A SUPER BOWLCHAMPION.BIG RED SPENT 14 YEARS INPHILADELPHIA, AND AFTER SEVENMORE SEASONS IN KANSAS CITY,FINALLY GETS THE BIG ONE.THE CHIEFS WINNING THEIR THIRDSTRAIGHT PLAYOFF GAME AFTERTRAILING BY DOUBLE DIGITS.THEY BEAT 49ERS 31-20 IN SUPERBOWL 54, THE 61 YEAR-OLD REIDWAS ASKED IF HE THOUGHT ABOUTRETIRING.I STILL ENJOY DOING WHATI'M DOING.I GO THE THIS YOUNGQUARTERBACK OVER HERE THATMAKES LIFE EASY EVERY DAY,EVERY DAY, IT IS A PLEASURE TOCOME TO WORK AND KNOW THAT YOUHAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO COACHHIM AND HIS TEAM MATES.THEY UNDERSTAND WHAT IT TAKESTO WIN, NUMBER ONE AND ALSOTHE KIND OF PEOPLE THAT WEENJOY WORKING WITH.SO HE BRINGS THOSE KIND OF