Mentor Monday: Makayla Goldner, the Big looking for her Little

Over the last "3"-months..

Chief photournalist "mike latta" has shared stories "featuring children who are searching for a mentor".

But..

In this month's "mentor monday"..

He shares how "1"-woman who wants to help..

I finding herself "playing the waiting game".

/////// nat/// if i could take a little to be in 4-h that would be awesome.

27 year old makayla goldner is signing up to become a mentor for big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley.

"yes....i'm so excited."

In fact she is so excited that she has already started planning outings with her future little sister.

" i had planned on taking them ice skating in indy, i did that once or twice when i was younger and it was a lot of fun."

Once the paperwork is done makayla's all set to become a big sister.

But there's one problem.

"it's great to see that we have women in the community that are stepping up to the plate willing to be mentors, now we just really want some parents to say you know what, i would love for my little girl to have a wonderful roll model like makayla."

While there's a waiting list for male littles, there's currently a shortage of little sisters.

"i really didn't expect that, i think its more so for boys waiting.

I think that there is so many of us willing to help and not enough parents know about the whole prceedure or anything."

A common misconception is that most kids in the big brother big sister program come from broken or single parent families, but that's not the case.

The program serves children from all types on family situations.

"you can have a child that comes from a wonderful home, that has two great parents in their lives.

Or people raising them and they can still have a mentor.

It's just someone else to be there for them."

While big brothers big sisters waits for young girls needing a mentor, makayla waits patiently to make a difference in a childs life.

"it's a good feeling knowing that someone cares for you outside of family."

