Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Advanced Lung CancerLimbaugh told listeners he will take some days off for tests and treatment.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on the air on Monday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh's Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'He's Got Millions of People Behind Him'

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish Limbaugh well.
Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Limbaugh told listeners he will miss time on the show while undergoing treatment.

Rush Limbaugh Reveals 'Advanced Lung Cancer' Diagnosis

On Feb. 3, American radio personality Rush Limbaugh disclosed to his audience that he has cancer.

