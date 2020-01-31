Global  

Dunkaroos to Finally Return to the United States

Dunkaroos to Finally Return to the United States In a press release on Feb.

3, General Mills confirmed the return of the widely popular snack, Dunkaroos.

According to Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills, the return is thanks to an increasing demand from Dunkaroos fans.

Jeff Caswell, via press release Dunkaroos were first introduced in 1992, where they became an instant hit in children's lunch boxes across the United States.

They were later discontinued in 2012, due to a drop in popularity amid a rise in health- conscious children’s snacks.

Now, the most requested Dunkaroos flavor will be made available again.

Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Dunkaroos are expected to hit snack aisles sometime during the 2020 summer.
