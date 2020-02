A new way to get around in Port St. Lucie

A NEW PROGRAM IN PORT ST.LUCIE AND ST.

LUCIE COUNTY.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SHAINMAN HAS MORE ON HOW YOUMIGHT GET TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OFTHIS SERVICE.HARRIS-GOWDIE RELIES ON OTHERSTO GET TO WORK AND CHURCH.

(:4“IF I DIDNTRANSPORTATION, ISITTING AT HOME DOINGNOTHING”) HE JUST LEARNED OFLUCIE TO MAKE IT EASIER FORHIM TO GET AROUND.

THROUGH THETREASURE COAST CONNECTOR, THECITY AND COUNTY HAVE PARTNEREDWITH A MICRO TRANSITTECHNOLOGY COMPANY, TRANSLOC,FOR A NEW RIDESHARE PROGRAM.“REALLY EASY TO USE.

ALL YOUHAVE TO DO IS DOWNLOAD THETRANSLOC APP”)“ESSENTIALLY,ITWHERE SOMEONE CAN HAIL A RIDEFROM THE PALM OF THEIR HAND”)ST.

LUCIE COUNTY TRANSITMANAGER MURRIAH ( DEKLE SAYSTHE PROGRAM STARTED INDECEMBER FOR RESIDENTS IN THESOUTHWESTERN PART OF THE CITY.“WHAT WETHAT CONNECTION TO THE FIXEDROUTE BUS STOP SO FOLKS CANTRAVERSE THE ENTIRE COUNTY”)“IF ITOF THIS YEAR LONG PILOTPROGRAM IS TO BRING FULL TIMEBUS SERVICE TO THAT PART OFTHE CITY”)“ITGIVE YOU A LIVE ETA.

IT WILLTELL YOU WHEN ITTHE CITY SAYS THE AVERAGE WAITTIME IS ABOUT 23 MINUTES.

IHAILED A RIDE& AND MARISOLWHITEHEAD PICKED ME UP IN 20.SHE SAYS WHAT STARTED AS 2RIDERS A DAY, IS NOW UP TO 20&WITH A NUMBER OF REGULARPASSENGERS& AND ROUTES.“THATITCOMES AND PICKS THEM UP IS APROFESSIONAL”)“WE HAVE MAJORACTIVITY CENTERS, MAJOREMPLOYERS IN THE TRADITIONAREA.

SO WE ARE CONNECTINGPEOPLE TO THEIR JOBS.

ITESSENTIAL COMPONENT OFECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT”) DEKLESAYS YOU CANON EVERY CORNER, SO THEYALWAYS LOOKING FOR WAYS TO GETPEOPLE CLOSER TO WHERE THEYNEED TO BE.

