Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deadly Shooting On Greyhound Bus Under Investigation In California

Deadly Shooting On Greyhound Bus Under Investigation In California

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Deadly Shooting On Greyhound Bus Under Investigation In CaliforniaCBS4's Marin Austin reports police have said there is no motive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Multiple people shot on Greyhound bus in California, police say

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in...
Seattle Times - Published

Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting' [Video]1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting'

1 killed, 5 injured in 'Greyhound shooting'

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:56Published

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.