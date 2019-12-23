Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beer Can Leads Owner To Dog Missing Since 2017

Beer Can Leads Owner To Dog Missing Since 2017

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Beer Can Leads Owner To Dog Missing Since 2017

Beer Can Leads Owner To Dog Missing Since 2017

Day Day was one of four Shelter Manatee dogs to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs

A dog in Florida will be reunited with its owner in Minnesota three years after disappearing thanks...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Hitting Dog With Beer Bottle [Video]Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Hitting Dog With Beer Bottle

An arrest warrant is out for a man from Carrick after a dog was hit over the head with a beer bottle; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:34Published

Chris Hoffman - Reporter Update: Castle Shannon Animal Abuse [Video]Chris Hoffman - Reporter Update: Castle Shannon Animal Abuse

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest on a man accused of hitting a dog over the head with a 40-ounce beer bottle.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.