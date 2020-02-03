Global  

'Safer Internet Day' Aims To Teach Parents About Emerging Online Issues

'Safer Internet Day' Aims To Teach Parents About Emerging Online Issues

'Safer Internet Day' Aims To Teach Parents About Emerging Online Issues

According to the National Association of Attorneys General, 93% of teens aged 12-17 are online on a regular basis.

As kids grow up in a digital age, many parents and guardians are finding it hard to censor everything.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
