Sen. Manchin Calls For Censure Of President Trump

Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) called for the Senate to censure President Donald Trump, in a move that he says “would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”
Sen. Joe Manchin Calls for Censure of President Trump as Alternative to Impeachment

Sen. *Joe Manchin* (D-WV) called for the censure of President *Donald Trump*, Monday, as a way to...
Manchin, swing-vote Dem, urges censure over removal for Trump’s Ukraine actions

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor Monday, urged his colleagues...
Cheri Merrifield RT @MSNBC: Sen. Manchin has called for President Trump to be censured. @NicolleDWallace says the proposal "is a test of whether there is a… 17 seconds ago

Cml2122 RT @ThisWeekABC: Sen. Joe Manchin calls for the Senate to "censure" President Trump: "Censure would allow this body to unite across party l… 25 seconds ago

Starlyn💎 RT @thehill: Sen. Joe Manchin: "I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in th… 54 seconds ago

𝓡𝓮𝓫𝓮𝓬𝓬𝓪 *¨*•.¸¸.•*¨* RT @NoqReport: We do not know who is going to “switch sides” on the final vote, but we do know with a certainty that the President will not… 1 minute ago

Chad Tew RT @NewsHour: WATCH: After closing arguments had drawn to a close in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Joe Manchin calls for… 3 minutes ago

Robyn Ness (Hyde) RT @RiegerReport: JOE MANCHIN calls for Senate to censure Trump: “[The] question is not whether the president’s conduct warrants his remov… 4 minutes ago

