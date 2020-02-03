|
Sen. Manchin Calls For Censure Of President Trump
|
Sen. Manchin Calls For Censure Of President Trump
Sen.
Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) called for the Senate to censure President Donald Trump, in a move that he says “would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”
|
|
|
|
