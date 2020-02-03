Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Terps jump to No. 9, Turgeon celebrating Chiefs championship

Terps jump to No. 9, Turgeon celebrating Chiefs championship

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Terps jump to No. 9, Turgeon celebrating Chiefs championship

Terps jump to No. 9, Turgeon celebrating Chiefs championship

Mark Turgeon is a happy man.

“It was worth the wait.

50 years,” said the Terps head men’s basketball coach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @WMAR2News: Mark Turgeon is a happy man. “It was worth the wait. 50 years,” said the Terps head men’s basketball coach. https://t.co/pl… 40 minutes ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Mark Turgeon is a happy man. “It was worth the wait. 50 years,” said the Terps head men’s basketball coach. https://t.co/plm0DSa7P7 41 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Terps jump to No. 9, Turgeon celebrating Chiefs championship - National Football League News -… https://t.co/D3qEEWELEB 2 hours ago

StepnerWMAR

Shawn Stepner Mark Turgeon is a happy man. A very, very happy man. Read now and WATCH coming up on @WMAR2News at 5pm. #Terps… https://t.co/yHoAvBVKUi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.