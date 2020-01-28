Biden in Iowa

Tonight is the first true test of the men and women who hope to become president.

The iowa caucuses don't result in a colossal number of delegates for the candidates, but the caucuses can be a trend center.

Former vice president joe biden has been campaigning on a platform that he is the best candidate to defeat donald trump.

Joe biden has been crissá crossing the hawkeye state while most of his top tier competitors are locked down in washington.

When we rode through cerro gordo county with him in early december, though, he wasn't talking about any tactical advantage the january impeachment trial might afford him.

He wanted to talk about the future of iowa's rural economies.

The rural economies are going to be, not just what they've always been, the bread basket, they are going to become the place where significant technological change is going to take place.

Biden's message is that while iowa farms produce beans, corn and cattleáááá the people working those farms are what's truly important.

And he remains optimistic for those people.

Within the next five years your going to have people getting paid significant amounts of money to plant cover crops that absorb carbon from the air.

Within the next five years your going to have people getting paid significant amounts of money to plant cover crops that absorb carbon from the air.

You're going to find you're in a situation where we're going to significantly increase the amount of land that's in conservation so that we can in fact deal with the