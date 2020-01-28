Biden in Iowa

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT
0
Tonight is the first true test of the men and women who hope to become president.

The iowa caucuses don't result in a colossal number of delegates for the candidates, but the caucuses can be a trend center.

Former vice president joe biden has been campaigning on a platform that he is the best candidate to defeat donald trump.

Kimt news three's george mallet is in des moines tonight and has spoken to the former vice president a handful of times since biden entered the race.

George joins us live.

(george ad lib) george rollcue: let's take a look.

Joe biden has been crissá crossing the hawkeye state while most of his top tier competitors are locked down in washington.

When we rode through cerro gordo county with him in early december, though, he wasn't talking about any tactical advantage the january impeachment trial might afford him.

He wanted to talk about the future of iowa's rural economies.

The rural economies are going to be, not just what they've always been, the bread basket, they are going to become the place where significant technological change is going to take place.

Biden's message is that while iowa farms produce beans, corn and cattleáááá the people working those farms are what's truly important.

And he remains optimistic for those people.

Within the next five years your going to have people getting paid significant amounts of money to plant cover crops that absorb carbon from the air.

You're going to find you're in a situation where we're going to significantly increase the amount of land that's in conservation so that we can in fact deal with the (( ad lib )) in des moines george mallet thank you george./// for the very latest caucus resultsáhead over to kimt dot com.//// cold



In Iowa, Biden seizes on Republican senator’s comments.

At an event on Tuesday in Muscatine, Iowa, Mr. Biden quoted Ms. Ernst’s comments.
NYTimes.com - Published

In Iowa, Biden says he has nothing to defend.

On the campaign trail, Mr. Biden largely kept his focus on topics other than impeachment.
NYTimes.com - Published


JENin140

Jen RT @yayitsrob: the unreleased Des Moines Register poll, according to @claremalone: Sanders 22 percent Warren 18 percent Buttigieg 16 perce… 2 seconds ago

connaje

Jeff Connaughton RT @ClareMalone: We can confirm the final results of the unreleased Iowa Poll: Sanders 22% Warren 18% Buttigieg 16% Biden 13% https:… 2 seconds ago

Granny4CE

Just Gail RT @Breaking911: In Iowa, it appears Joe Biden is being led around and guided as he walks https://t.co/lvsxUBIdlf 2 seconds ago

GeorgiakLeek

Georgia❌WWG1WGA❌ 🇺🇸 ✝️ RT @GregRubini: BREAKING from Iowa: Soleimani surges to 3rd place in Iowa Democrat Caucus - according to that latest Gallup Poll, Soleiman… 2 seconds ago

tehipisehaka

🇺🇸NotABot Nationalist🇺🇸🇮🇹🇵🇱⭐️⭐️Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @TeamTrump: .@DonaldJTrumpJr: If Joe Biden doesn't win big in Iowa after having a clear field for 2 weeks because Nancy Pelosi kept all… 2 seconds ago

KittyBhagat

Kitty Bhagat 🌹 RT @bunkybun: #Iowa caucus - live updates: Biden team admit 'it's not going great' as Sanders and Buttigieg top polls ahead of first 2020 D… 3 seconds ago

DeeMagga

Dee # TRUMP 🇺🇸 # Maga 🇺🇸 RT @GOPChairwoman: “Iowa is a state where Joe Biden came twice and thought this was Ohio. He is the weakest self-designated front-runner in… 3 seconds ago

dattmyar

Lt. Col. Deep State RT @MatthewFoldi: At this point it’s obvious that Pelosi *and Twitter* are trying to rig the Iowa caucus for Biden over Bernie 4 seconds ago


Democratic Presidential Hopefuls On The Ground In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses [Video]Democratic Presidential Hopefuls On The Ground In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses

CBS4's Natalie Brand is in De Moines where the polls show a very tight race.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Pete Buttigieg Narrowly Leads in Last-Gasp Poll Before Iowa Caucuses

As the 2020 presidential election truly kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, it’s Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders that appear to be on the rise. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

