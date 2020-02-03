Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
