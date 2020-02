Efforts to build affordable homes

COMMUNITY.

THE DEMAND IS SKYHIGH FOR AFFORDABLE OPTIONS.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL FIVESSABIRAH RAYFORD SHOWS YOU THEPLAN TO BUILD A COMMUNITY ONTHE TREASURE COAST..

WHERE AMORTGAGE MAY COST AROUND SIX-HUNDRED BUCKS A MONT<< ON SOUTH EAST PETTWAYSTREET IN HOBE SOUND.“ISEEN IT CHANGE LIVES FORSURE” SITS PART OF A SOLUTIFOR A GROWING PROBLEM.“YOUKNOW YOU SEE BIG BEAUTIFULHOUSES, YOU SEE BEACHES.

LOTOF GREAT AREAS.

WHAT YOU DONSEE IS SOME OF THE TRAILPARKS WHERE A LOT OF PEOPLEARE LIVING PAYING ABSORBENRENTS” MIKE READLING WITHHABITAT FOR HUMANITY SAYS THEYHAVE A SOLUTION AND IT STARTSON PETTWAY.“OPENING UP A ROABEHIND US AND GETTING SOMEINFRASTRUCTURE PUT IN ANDHOPEFULLY 18 NEWS HOMES”GETTING A HELPING HAND FROMMARTIN COUNTY“WE WILL BEBUILDING THE INFRASTRUCTUREWHICH INCLUDES EVERYTHING THATMAKES UP A NEIGHBORHOOD,STREETS AND PARKING,LANDSCAPING, DRAINAGE, SEWERWATER” THE HOMES WILL HAVE ANAVERAGE MORTGAGE BETWEEN 600TO 700 DOLLARS.

AND WILL BEMODELED OFF THE FIRST HABITATFOR HUMANITY COMMUNITY ININDIANTOWN, CALLED CARTERPARK.

READLING SAYS ON AVERAGETHEY RECEIVE AROUND 500APPLICATIONS A YEAR, AND THEYBUILD AROUND 10 HOMES.“THESEARE FAMILIES THAT ARE PAYING1100, 1200 A MONTH FOR A TWOBEDROOM TRAILER, NOW THEY AREINTO A NEW HOUSE AND THEY AREPAYING HALF OF WHAT THEY WERE,SO THEYMONEY AND PUT KIDS THROUCOLLEGE” REPORTING IN MARTINCOUNTY, SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTNEWS CHANNEL5.