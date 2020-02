FWC: Dead sperm whale calf washes ashore on Palm Beach

OUT WHY AND HOW THIS NEWBORNSPERM WHALE WASHED UP ON THEPALM BEACH COAST.

A NEO-NATAL MALE SPERM WHALE FOUND EARLY MONDAY MORNING ON THE BEACH OF THE PRIVATE PALM BEACH HOME. "UNFORTUNATELY IT DID PASS AWAY ON ITS OWN BEFORE WE WERE ABLE TO RESPOND." IT TOOK MORE THAN 2 HOURS TO SAFELY MOVE THE MORE THAN 1 THOUSAND LB. WHALE TO A LARGER PART OF THE BEACH WHERE RESEARCHERS PERFORMED A FIELD NECROPSY. "HE WAS VERY THIN, HE WAS EMACIATED WE COULD TELL BECAUSE HE HAD A POST-CRANIAL DIP ON HIS HEAD AND ALSO HIS BLUBBER LAYER WAS VERY THIN."

DR. ANNIE PAGE-KARJIAN WITH HARBOR BRANCH OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTE SAYS MOST LIKELY IT WAS BEACHED AFTER SEPARATING FROM ITS MOTHER AND WAS UNABLE TO EAT ON ITS OWN.

FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE SAYS DUE TO THE PROXIMITY OF THE GULF STREAM IT IS COMMON FOR WHALES AND DOLPHINS TO BEACH ALONG THIS COAST.

A COUPLE YEARS AGO A NEO-NATAL FEMALE WAS FOUND NEAR JUNO BEACH. "UNFORTUNATELY WHEN THESE ANIMALS WASH ASHORE BECAUSE THEY ARE SUCH DEEP DIVERS THERE IS NO WAY TO TAKE THEM FOR REHAB AND YOU CAN'T PUT THEM BACK IN THE WATER HOPING THAT MOM WOULD FIND IT." FWC STRESSES IF YOU EVER COME ACROSS A BEACHED WHALE YOU SHOULD CALL THE FWC HOTLINE TO REPORT IT.

INSTEADCALL THE FWC HOTLINE TO REPORTIT.

