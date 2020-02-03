Mayor Henry supporting additional extension for Electric Works project

Fort wayne mayor tom henry announcing an extension on the electric works project today... and says he's 'optimistic' on the project becoming a reality.

R-t-m ventures requested to have the agreement extended for additional time to finalize private financing and secure tenants.

The new dates would be april 30, 20-20 for financing commitments to be met and june 30, 2020 for the closing on the transaction.

"they also have a potential anchor tenant in line and that's what we've been hoping for which will then help the smaller tenants then provide the service collaboration that we need for the developement."

The local public financing entities worked collaborativel y to secure the necessary public funding of $65 million for the project.

That funding will be released when all conditions of the economic development agreement are met and