Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs' Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs’ Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs’ Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win by covering the adoption fees of all available dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project.
