Noon 2.3.20

And the case against president trump is on track to wrap up this week.

We'll take a look at the closing arguments in the impeachment trial.

A shooting on a greyhound bus has killed 1 person and injured 5 others.

The bus was heading to the bay area from los angeles overnight..wh en a man on the bus started shooting around ?30 this morning..

The driver of the bus pulled over as the suspect got off the bus..

They were arrested without incident..

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Today is the last day for house impeachment managers and president trump's lawyers to make their case,?

Before ?s senators vote to convict or acquit president trump.

Skyler henry has more details from capitol hill.

(nats)"the senate will convene as a court of impeachment."

(track 1)closing arguments are underway in the senate impeachment trial of president trump.

(sot: rep.

Jason crow/(?co) house impeachment manager)"whether or not the office of the presidency of the united states of america is above the law.

That is the question."

(track 2)the final vote is scheduled for wednesday... but the suspense appears to be over.

(sot: sen.

Lamar alexander/(r) tennessee/credit: nbc "meet the press")"if you start out with a partisan impeachment, you're almost destined to have a partisan acquittal."

(track 3)tennessee senator lamar alexander joined fellow republicans to block new witnesses...ev en though he says democrats proved president trump was wrong to ask ukraine to investigate his political rival.

(sot: sen.

Lamar alexander/(r) tennessee/credit: nbc "meet the press")"i think what he did is a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors."

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/ capitol hill)the final vote is likely to fall largely along party lines with no republicans expected to vote to convict president trump.

(track 4)during his pr?super bowl interview on fox, president trump said he's not sure he'll be able to work with democrats going forward.

(sot: president trump/credit: fox news)"well, i'd like to.

But it's pretty hard when you think about it because it's been such?

I use the word "witch hunt," i use the word "hoax."

I see the hatred.

I see the?

They don't care about fairness."

(track 5)and with first 2020 presidential contest in iowa tonight...one senator is threatening there may be more impeachments coming.

Iowa senator joni ernst says republicans could push to impeach joe biden if he becomes the democratic party nominee and is elected president.

Skyler henry, cbs news, capitol hill.

The first contest of the 2020 presidential election will be held tonight in iowa and polls show it a very tight race among the democratic candidates.

Iowa caucu?

Goers are getting ready to decide the first contest of the 2020 presidential election.

According to cbs polling, former vice president joe biden and senator bernie sanders are tied as the votersfirst choice with 25 percent each.

Iowans say they value their face time with the candidates (sot alison kurth/iowa voter) i like the attention that we have here in iowa.

I think people pay attention to what we say and what we care about.

Republicans will also hold caucuses tonight.

President trump dispatched surrogates to the state ahead of the vote.

Hundreds of students and staff members will return back to the classroom today after an extended weekend.thre e area tr?

State school districts were closed thursday and friday because of the flu illness.

44news reporter tyler druin is at henderson county high school.

Mclean, henderson, and north posey county schools were closed this past week because of the flu.

With hundreds of new students diagnosed with the flu in the past few days...other school districts could decide to close this week.

The kentucky department of public health weekly flu report shows an alarming number of new f flu cases reported!

Last week over two thousand cases were reported.

14 people have died in kentucky as a result of the illness in indiana, the situation isn't much better.

22 lives have been lost to the flu so far!

The cdc says 19 million people have gotten the flu this season!

Doctor say washing your hands at least once an hour will reduce the chances of spreading the flu by at least 60%.

School administrator s say that environmenta l services spent the weekend decontaminati ng, cleaning high traffic surfaces like lunch tables, lockers, desks, and restrooms to make a safe return for students this morning, reporting and henderson tyler druin 44news a daviess county kentucky man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer?

Following a sunday night chase.

Timothy webster is being held without bond.

The sheriff says?

He almost hit officers with his car?

While leaving the scene of an accident in the 2?

Hundred block of veach road.

The chase led owensboro police to the county line?

Where daviess county sheriff's deputies took over*until webster crashed into a ditch.

Officer found a loaded rifle?

4 pounds of marijuana and ammunition in the vehicle.

He's facing a total of 25 charges.

K9 officers are some of law enforcements most valuable assets when it comes to a sniffing out deadly drugs, especially in the age of the opioid epidemic.

However, theye also at the greatest risk of overdose.

A recent warning released by the drug enforcement agency says, police k9 units are particularly at risk of immediate death from inhaling various lethal drugs.

?9s in evansville are now equipped with vests and oxygen masks.

Their handlers are also carrying narca?

A drug that reverses the harm by binding to the same receptors as the medications they are inhaling.

Any of the morphine or opiates derivatives have unpredictabl?

If you don't know how the animal is going to react.

Just like in people.

Some people can get sedated.

Other problematic drugs ingested by dogs include ove?th?

Counter painkillers like ibuprofen and acetaminophe n, which can cause kidney and liver damage.

A muhlenberg county mine will not produce power anymore.

The tennessee valley authority say?

The operations team at paradise fossil plant took "unit 3" offline for the last time saturday.

For more the 50 years the plant has kept the lights on across the valley?

That's according to a social media post.

Officials say?

As the "generation portfolio" evolves to meet future deman?they commend the paradise team for their service to the valley.

Recruitment efforts are in full swing in the tr?state?

For the upcoming 2?20 census.... efforts are ramping up across the region?

With a series of open houses?

To help those looking to become a temporarily census worker.... local leaders?

Including mayor lloyd winnecke?

Turned out at the evansville area census office?

Inside washington square mall over the weekend.... officials say they will need*your help?

To make the census a success.... vanderburgh county right now we are in need of an additional 800 applications to work off our 34 counties we are looking for over 12,000 workers and we are about 65 percent there."

The open houses will continue through the summer?

Working to recruit?

Hire?

The kansas city chiefs and their fans are celebrating their new status as superbowl champions..

After a half century wait..

Dana jacobson reports?

(nat?

Rem150.03 @ 22:11:05)chiefs are super bowl champions here in miami!

(narr 1a)after 50 years of waiting... (rem150.03 @ 21:12:03)woo!

Woo!

(narr 1b)...the kansas city chiefs are taking home the super bowl trophy for just the second time in team history.

And as confetti rained down on the field here... (nat?

Sun0170 @ 0:38) (narr 2)...it also blanketed loyal members of the chiefs kingdom watching at home.

(nat?

Rem301 @ 01:40:36)we're number one!

We're number one!// (nat?

Rem301 @ 01:45:10)it feel like a dream come true.

I didn't think this was ever gonna happen, but we're real champs now!

(narr 3)earlier, the super bowl's halftime show made*its ow* history... (nat rem150.02 @ 20:12:50)we're meant to be together... (narr 4)...as shakira and jennifer lopez became its first latina headliners.*some believe* lopez's rendition of "let's get loud" had political undertones... appearing to invoke images of children in cages as a possible reference to the detention of minors at the southern border.

(nat?

Rem150.02 @ 20:22:04)let's get loud!

Latinos!

(narr 5)...and in a nod to her heritage, lopez flashed the puerto rican flag en route to an energized, dancing finale.

(nat?

Rem150.02 @ 20:23:55)muchos gracias!

(narr 6)as for the game... the outcome was far from certain.

With minutes left in the fourth quarter, the chiefs trailed the 4?ers by double digits.

(nat?

Rem150.03 @ 21:32:12)launche s, down the middle.

Hill!

Open caught!

(narr 7)but with*that thro*, kansas city's 2?yea?old quarterback patrick mahomes turned the tides?

Eventually executing tw* critical touchdown drives before the chiefs' defense locked down a gam?

Deciding interception.

(nat?

Rem150.03 @ 22:07:02)this is picked!//(sot?

Rem15.03 @ 21:13:48)we never lost faith, i think that's the biggest thing.//// (sot?

Rem302 @ 01:16:04)(dj) what's this moment like for you?(cj) it's everything.

You know, i told coach reid without a doubt, we're not getting on that bus without winning that championship.

We going back with a ring.

Reid today?

Pipe 9 8:45:45 i tell ya it's awesome, not sure it's completely settled in, but it's a great experience..

(narr 8)it was a story of redemption for 2?year head coach andy reid?

As a gatorade shower washed away memories of losing the super bowl with the philadelphia eagles in 2005.

//(sot?

Andy reid?

Sun0181 @ 0:42)i'd coach another 20 years if i could have that group right there, man.

They're a beautiful bunch.

+ nats: goodell: pipe 9 8:59:12 patrick come on up and getyour award..

They pose with football..

Mahomes mvp: 9:12:40 what can you do to top this?

Win another one..

That's it..

The chiefs parade is set for wednesday in kansas city.

Tampa bay is scheduled to host superbowl 55..

For this week's scam centra?

We've got something special for local business owners and operators.

Joining me once agai?

Oana schenider with the better business bureau.

Good afternoon!?tell us a little bit about this business protection series coming up?

Who can sign up for these presentations ??when is the first presentation?

As always to find out more and learn how to sign u?

We'll have it all linked on our website wevv dot com.

Markets take a hit from coronavirus concerns...an d ?list stars and one smart car shine in between plays at the big game... your consumer news is next at noon?

The coronavirus is now expected to take its toll on the ?s economy.

According to goldman sachs, a*poin?4 percent decrease is expected in ?

S economic growth for the first three months of 2?20.

The bank's report partially blamed the haircut on an expected drop in chinese tourism.

The mos?

Watched sporting event of the year garners millions of viewers, and nearly half of them are women* ??l commissioner roger goodell says that 4?

Percent of the league's fans are female.

This year's super bowl ads paid homage to that.

A microsoft ad featured 4?ers assistant coach katie sowers... the*firs* woman to coach in the big game.

Olay utilized star power in its make space for wome* spot.

And companies bet big on ads this year.

According to 'ad age', a 3?

Second spot during this year's big game cost up to ?poin?6 million dollars.

Last year a 3?

Second commercial cost ?poin?2 million dollars.

Some of the buzzed about ads were the hyundai smart car, bill murray's groundhog day, and the sentimental google ad.

