Iowa caucuses considered a 'crucible' of 2020 primary 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:10s - Published Iowa caucuses considered a 'crucible' of 2020 primary The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, marks the official start of the presidential election season - giving the Hawkeye State an outsize influence over the primary race. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Iowa caucuses considered a 'crucible' of 2020 primary The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, marks the official start of the presidential election season - giving the Hawkeye State an outsize influence.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:10Published 54 minutes ago