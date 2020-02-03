How Iowa Caucus Impacts Minnesota Presidential Primary

Are about to get underway.

The results could have an impact on how people in other states move forward with picking the president.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to explain how that could be the case with minnesota's presidential primary this year.xxx katie and amy á i spoke to rochester's city clerk today who tells me minnesota typically has been a caucus state.

But in 2016 á the legislature voted to have a presidential primary.

That means minnesotans will make their presidential picks at the polls.xxx with iowans heading to more than 16á hundred caucus sites tonight... minnesotans are getting ready to head to the polls for the primaries.

The ballots will look like this... one for the republican party and one for the democratic farmer labor party.

And a lot of times we get to november and people are like 'i don't like any of the candidates, how do i have an impact on who's showing up on this ballot in the first place?'

This is how.

This is the point where you can have your voice heard and be a part of deciding who's going to be on november's ballot.

Rochester city clerk anissa hollingshead is in charge of elections.

She says what happens tonight in iowa could shift what the race looks like.

Different front runners may emerge or recede from the top of the polls and actual results so that could potentially influence how voters in minnesota then choose to cast their ballots but ultimately it would be up to each individual voter which party they wish to participate in a primary for and who they choose to vote for./// minnesota's presidential primary will be held on march third á also known as super tuesday.

Polling places will be open all day in minnesota.

Plus voters are able to vote early or absentee before then.

Hollingshead says with the extra election event they're in need of more election judges.

