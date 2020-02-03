PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts

Glenn Gray RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of… 8 minutes ago

Moritz Michelson🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @Algemeiner: British PM Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist attacker stabbed two peop… 17 minutes ago

Ömer Savaş Özgün RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist militant stabbed… 27 minutes ago

Dan Cole Do something ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so… https://t.co/hslJpwnkyq 53 minutes ago

AlwaysRed RT @NBCNews: British PM Johnson said Monday that the automatic early release of convicted terrorism offenders from prison must end after an… 55 minutes ago

politicalscouser RT @nomadic_hermit: These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so will Boris Johnson's belated law… 58 minutes ago