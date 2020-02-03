Global  

PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts

PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror ConvictsIt follows a recent terror attack by a man recently released early from prison.
LawyerCaptGlenn

Glenn Gray RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of… 8 minutes ago

MoritzMichelson

Moritz Michelson🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @Algemeiner: British PM Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist attacker stabbed two peop… 17 minutes ago

merSavazgn1

Ömer Savaş Özgün RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist militant stabbed… 27 minutes ago

cole31_dan

Dan Cole Do something ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so… https://t.co/hslJpwnkyq 53 minutes ago

fuzy_sk

AlwaysRed RT @NBCNews: British PM Johnson said Monday that the automatic early release of convicted terrorism offenders from prison must end after an… 55 minutes ago

rockapepolitics

politicalscouser RT @nomadic_hermit: These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so will Boris Johnson's belated law… 58 minutes ago

JoePranaitis

Joe Pranaitis RT @Saudi_Gazette: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to overhaul the automatic early release of terror convicts after a s… 1 hour ago


PM on bringing forward legislation after Streatham attack [Video]PM on bringing forward legislation after Streatham attack

Boris Johnson has said the government is preparing to take action to end the automatic early release of prisoners currently in jail for terrorist offences. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published

