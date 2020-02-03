Global  

Jeep “Groundhog Day” Extended Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bill Murray

Jeep “Groundhog Day” Extended Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bill Murray

Jeep “Groundhog Day” Extended Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Bill Murray

Check out the Jeep “Groundhog Day” extended Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Bill Murray!
Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Murray’s ‘Groundhog’s Day’ Super Bowl Commercial 2020 for Jeep - Watch Now!

Bill Murray is bringing on the deja vu. The 69-year-old actor reprises his role as Phil Connors in...
Also reported by •Independent


Jeep, Bill Murray win USA TODAY's Ad Meter with hilarious 'Groundhog Day' commercial

Jeep takes home first place in USA TODAY's Ad Meter thanks to its "Groundhog Day" commercial,...
Also reported by •Independent



Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:24Published

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow [Video]Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring After Not Seeing His Shadow According to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, this is only the 21st time an early spring has been called for in the past..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

