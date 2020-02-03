The Way Back with Ben Affleck - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for The Way Back starring Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Al Madrigal, Brandon Wilson, Hayes MacArthur and Rachael Carpani!

Release Date: March 6, 2020 The Way Back is sports drama movie directed by Gavin O'Connor and written by Brad Ingelsby and O'Connor.

The film stars Ben Affleck.