Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess

Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess

Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess

Canada is known for lots of nice things, like maple leaves, maple syrup, and matinee-idol PM Justin Trudeau.

But there's also an iconic Québécois dish many people don't know about--and that's a pity.

It's called poutine — or french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

In fact, Business Insider reports there's an entire fast-food chain famous for it, called Chez Aston.

The chain currently has 24 locations around Québec, a predominantly French-speaking Canadian province.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cottonwood100

Financial News 24/7 Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess https://t.co/60PH0sa4nu via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.