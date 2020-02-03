Canada's Unsung Fast Food Champ Is A Delicious Mess

Canada is known for lots of nice things, like maple leaves, maple syrup, and matinee-idol PM Justin Trudeau.

But there's also an iconic Québécois dish many people don't know about--and that's a pity.

It's called poutine — or french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

In fact, Business Insider reports there's an entire fast-food chain famous for it, called Chez Aston.

The chain currently has 24 locations around Québec, a predominantly French-speaking Canadian province.