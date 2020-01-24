Global  

Chiefs reign at a house divided in Overland Park

A friendly competition between an Overland Park couple has come to an end with the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win.
THE SUPER BOWL!EMOTIONS OVER FLOWINGIN KANSAS CITY TODAYAFTER LAST NIGHT'SAMAZING WIN BY THECHIEFS --BUT NOT EVERYONE INTHE METRO HAS A SMILEON THEIR FACE THISMORNING --JORDAN BETTS GIVES ALOOK AT A FAMILY --DIVIDED AFTER THE SUPERBOWL.JORDAN BETTS/REPORTING"All of Kansas City is excitedfor thisChiefs victory except for oneman,who is a 49ers fan.

He is nottoohappy.

We told you their storyonSaturday about this husband andwife.

He is the 49ers fan whilehiswife roots for the Chiefs.

Theydecorated their house to see whocould put up the most stuff fromtheirteam.

Well, as an agreement attheend of the game, whoever won,gotto keep their decorations up.So, weare talking flags including howthispole once included a 49ers flag.Italked to the couple about lastnightswin and this is what they had tosay."GUS AND SHELIA RODRIGUEZ,OVERLAND PARK"My team.

I just grin verylarge.

Yaknow, it's our team.

If theyweren'tplaying the 49ers, I would ofbeenrooting for the Chiefs.

That'strue.He's all about the Chiefs untiltheyplay the 49ers."JORDAN BET"While their dog cooper is stilla49ers name, I heard he is easilyconvinced the Chiefs are his n




