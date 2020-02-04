Short Line Hollow Park Closed Due To Reis Run Landslide 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:03s - Published Short Line Hollow Park Closed Due To Reis Run Landslide Landfill from the Reis Run landslide last year has led to the closing of Ross Township's Short Line Hollow Park, KDKA's John Shumway reports. 0

