Short Line Hollow Park Closed Due To Reis Run Landslide

Short Line Hollow Park Closed Due To Reis Run Landslide

Short Line Hollow Park Closed Due To Reis Run Landslide

Landfill from the Reis Run landslide last year has led to the closing of Ross Township's Short Line Hollow Park, KDKA's John Shumway reports.
